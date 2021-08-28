Diamond Beat: Hillsboro beats Vancouver, 9-6

Aug. 23-29: Results from the Mariners, Hops and Canadians and other baseball news.

Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and news:

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Pro baseball

Royals 4, Mariners 2 — Kansas City's Salvador Perez homered for the third consecutive game against Seattle. It was a two-run shot, after he hit grand slams in the first two games of the series.

Whit Merrifield added a solo homer. Each homer came off Mariners starter Tyler Anderson.

The Royals go for the four-game sweep of Seattle on Sunday.

Hops 9, Canadians 6 — Hillsboro won for the third time in five games in the series with Vancouver, with the sixth game Sunday at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tristin English hit two solo homers. Jorge Barrosa and Blaze Alexander also hit solo homers.

Will Robertson hit a two-run homer and Spencer Horwitz a solo homer for Vancouver.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Pro baseball

Canadians 8, Hops 7 — Zac Cook homered in the top of the ninth inning as Vancouver downed Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field.

Spencer Horwitz added a three-run homer and Davis Schneider a solo shot for Vancouver. Cook had four hits. Blaze Alexander had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs for Hillsboro.

Royals 8, Mariners 7, 12 innings — Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the top of the 12th inning as Kansas City outlasted Seattle at T-Mobile Park. Jarred Kelenic struck out with a runner in scoring position to end the game.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th inning (K.C. scoring on Olivares' sacrifice fly, and Seattle tying it on Luis Torrens' sacrifice fly).

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game for the Royals. Perez had three of the Royals' 16 hits.

Torrens drove in four runs for Seattle.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Pro baseball

Canadians 8, Hops 6 — All nine hitters in the Vancouver lineup had at least one hit, seven drove in runs and six scored runs in the win over Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field.

Rafael Lantigua had two hits, a homer and two runs scored. Philip Clarke had two hits and three RBIs.

For Hillsboro, Nick Dalesandro had two hits and three RBIs.

Royals 6, Mariners 4 — Coming off a 6-2 road trip, Seattle fell flat in the opening game of a homestand.

Kansas City scored five runs in the sixth inning. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam homer off reliever Joe Smith, who had relieved Yusei Kikuchi with the bases loaded.

Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer and Kyle Seager a solo shot for the Mariners.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Pro baseball

Hops 11, Canadians 4 — Hillsboro had 15 hits to top Vancouver for the second day in a row at Ron Tonkin Field.

Ronny Simon went 4-for-5, including a first-inning solo homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jorge Barrosa, Tristin English and A.J. Vukovich each drove in two runs. Marcos Tineo had a fine pitching outing, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven and walking three in six innings.

Orelvis Martinez homered for Vancouver.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Athletics 1 — Jarred Kelenic had an RBI single and RBI double and Luis Torrens a two-run single as the Mariners finished off a 6-2 road trip with the win at Oakland.

Chris Flexen allowed a first-inning run, and nothing else until departing with two outs in the seventh inning.

Kelenic's RBI double and Dylan Moore's RBI single provided insurance runs in the ninth inning.

Seattle (69-58), 11 games over .500 for the first time, drew within one game of Oakland (70-57) for the second American League wild card berth. After an off day Wednesday, the Mariners play host to Kansas City for four games at T-Mobile Park, followed by a three-game home series against A.L. West Division-leading Houston.

Hops 8, Canadians 2 — In the first game of a six-game series between the inhabitants of Ron Tonkin Field, A.J. Vukovich hit a three-run homer and Blaze Alexander a two-run shot for Hillsboro. Alexander went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Vukovich went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Will Robertson homered for Vancouver.

MONDAY, AUG. 23

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Athletics 3 — A day after hitting a ninth-inning homer to tie it and then an 11th-inning single to push Seattle ahead of Houston (in an eventual win), Ty France came through in the clutch again.

Seattle rallied from 2-0 down, and tied it 3-3 when France hit a homer off Lou Trivino to lead off the ninth inning. Jake Bauers later gave Seattle the lead with a two-out, two-run single. Paul Sewald set down the Athletics in order in the bottom of the inning to close out the game.

Yan Gomes homered for Oakland, but the Athletics' 2-0 lead was erased by Mitch Haniger's two-run homer. But, Matt Olson put Oakland back up with a homer.