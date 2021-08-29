Dynamo drop 2-1 result to Minnesota United
Houston Dynamo FC fell to Minnesota United FC by a 2-1 scoreline tonight at BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo jumped out to an early lead within the first 60 seconds thanks to an excellent combination play between midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla and forward Fafa Picault. After forward Maxi Urruti won the ball in the attacking third, Carrasquilla headed it wide to Picault. The forward took a touch before playing a low ball back in to Carrasquilla, whose first-touch effort found the back of the net just 56 seconds into the match.www.houstondynamofc.com
Comments / 0