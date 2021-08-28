It's official: Blazers acquire Nance

The forward/center adds defensive ability and athleticism to frontcourt of Portland.

Portland traded Derrick Jones Jr. and a lottery-protected draft pick to Chicago as part of the three-team deal, which saw Lauri Markkanen go to Cleveland on a sign-and-trade and the Cavaliers sending Nance to the Blazers.

The 6-7, 245-pound Nance, 28, adds versatility on the defensive end and athleticism — get ready for plenty of alley-oop dunks. In seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland, he averaged 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.