It's official: Blazers acquire Nance

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago
The forward/center adds defensive ability and athleticism to frontcourt of Portland.

The Trail Blazers have added frontcourt defense and athleticism with the acquisition of forward/center Larry Nance Jr.

Portland traded Derrick Jones Jr. and a lottery-protected draft pick to Chicago as part of the three-team deal, which saw Lauri Markkanen go to Cleveland on a sign-and-trade and the Cavaliers sending Nance to the Blazers.

The 6-7, 245-pound Nance, 28, adds versatility on the defensive end and athleticism — get ready for plenty of alley-oop dunks. In seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland, he averaged 8.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
