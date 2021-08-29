Cancel
Logan Webb does it all in Giants 5-0 win over Braves

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants won 5-0 against the Atlanta Braves tonight. And they did so primarily on the back of Logan Webb. Tonight was Webb’s 13th consecutive start in which he allowed less than two runs. Tonight allowing only five hits, one walk and zero runs, striking out six. Webb’s start was Rob Manfred’s dream, with this absolute gem of an inning showcasing the speed at which he plowed through the Braves lineup tonight:

