We’ve officially got the lineups from both teams for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Yankees. Let’s take a look at them both. Joc Pederson and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the lineup. For Travis d’Arnaud, he’s back from paternity leave after spending a few days with his new baby — between a newborn baby and a new contract, this man’s having a wonderful week! As far as Joc is concerned, I think it’s a matter of just preference considering who’s pitching and, I’m sad to say, the shine is starting to wear off of Guillermo Heredia as of late.