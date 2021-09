Young And The Restless spoilers reveal Chelsea Lawson’s return to Genoa City at the end of September early October. She is sure to stir up the drama. Especially when she learns that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) are an item. Chelsea already went to extreme measures when she thought Adam was fooling around with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and it was not true, There is no telling what she will do when Adam is actually involved with Sally.