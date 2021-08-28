Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Diamond Beat: Hillsboro beats Vancouver, 9-6

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOda9_0bgB8Rib00 Aug. 23-29: Results from the Mariners, Hops and Canadians and other baseball news.

Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and news:

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Pro baseball

Royals 4, Mariners 2 — Kansas City's Salvador Perez homered for the third consecutive game against Seattle. It was a two-run shot, after he hit grand slams in the first two games of the series.

Whit Merrifield added a solo homer. Each homer came off Mariners starter Tyler Anderson.

The Royals go for the four-game sweep of Seattle on Sunday.

Hops 9, Canadians 6 — Hillsboro won for the third time in five games in the series with Vancouver, with the sixth game Sunday at Ron Tonkin Field.

Tristin English hit two solo homers. Jorge Barrosa and Blaze Alexander also hit solo homers.

Will Robertson hit a two-run homer and Spencer Horwitz a solo homer for Vancouver.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Pro baseball

Canadians 8, Hops 7 — Zac Cook homered in the top of the ninth inning as Vancouver downed Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field.

Spencer Horwitz added a three-run homer and Davis Schneider a solo shot for Vancouver. Cook had four hits. Blaze Alexander had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs for Hillsboro.

Royals 8, Mariners 7, 12 innings — Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the top of the 12th inning as Kansas City outlasted Seattle at T-Mobile Park. Jarred Kelenic struck out with a runner in scoring position to end the game.

The teams exchanged runs in the 10th inning (K.C. scoring on Olivares' sacrifice fly, and Seattle tying it on Luis Torrens' sacrifice fly).

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second consecutive game for the Royals. Perez had three of the Royals' 16 hits.

Torrens drove in four runs for Seattle.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Pro baseball

Canadians 8, Hops 6 — All nine hitters in the Vancouver lineup had at least one hit, seven drove in runs and six scored runs in the win over Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field.

Rafael Lantigua had two hits, a homer and two runs scored. Philip Clarke had two hits and three RBIs.

For Hillsboro, Nick Dalesandro had two hits and three RBIs.

Royals 6, Mariners 4 — Coming off a 6-2 road trip, Seattle fell flat in the opening game of a homestand.

Kansas City scored five runs in the sixth inning. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam homer off reliever Joe Smith, who had relieved Yusei Kikuchi with the bases loaded.

Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer and Kyle Seager a solo shot for the Mariners.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Pro baseball

Hops 11, Canadians 4 — Hillsboro had 15 hits to top Vancouver for the second day in a row at Ron Tonkin Field.

Ronny Simon went 4-for-5, including a first-inning solo homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jorge Barrosa, Tristin English and A.J. Vukovich each drove in two runs. Marcos Tineo had a fine pitching outing, allowing five hits and one run while striking out seven and walking three in six innings.

Orelvis Martinez homered for Vancouver.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Athletics 1 — Jarred Kelenic had an RBI single and RBI double and Luis Torrens a two-run single as the Mariners finished off a 6-2 road trip with the win at Oakland.

Chris Flexen allowed a first-inning run, and nothing else until departing with two outs in the seventh inning.

Kelenic's RBI double and Dylan Moore's RBI single provided insurance runs in the ninth inning.

Seattle (69-58), 11 games over .500 for the first time, drew within one game of Oakland (70-57) for the second American League wild card berth. After an off day Wednesday, the Mariners play host to Kansas City for four games at T-Mobile Park, followed by a three-game home series against A.L. West Division-leading Houston.

Hops 8, Canadians 2 — In the first game of a six-game series between the inhabitants of Ron Tonkin Field, A.J. Vukovich hit a three-run homer and Blaze Alexander a two-run shot for Hillsboro. Alexander went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Vukovich went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Will Robertson homered for Vancouver.

MONDAY, AUG. 23

Pro baseball

Mariners 5, Athletics 3 — A day after hitting a ninth-inning homer to tie it and then an 11th-inning single to push Seattle ahead of Houston (in an eventual win), Ty France came through in the clutch again.

Seattle rallied from 2-0 down, and tied it 3-3 when France hit a homer off Lou Trivino to lead off the ninth inning. Jake Bauers later gave Seattle the lead with a two-out, two-run single. Paul Sewald set down the Athletics in order in the bottom of the inning to close out the game.

Yan Gomes homered for Oakland, but the Athletics' 2-0 lead was erased by Mitch Haniger's two-run homer. But, Matt Olson put Oakland back up with a homer.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
46
Followers
534
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Homer
Person
Yan Gomes
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Mariners#Diamonds#Canadians#Pro Baseball#Royals 8#Athletics 1#American League#T Mobile Park#A L West Division#Athletics 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Diamond Beat: Canadians edge Hops with homer

Aug. 23-29: Results from the Mariners, Hops and Canadians and other baseball news.Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and news: FRIDAY, AUG. 27 Pro baseball Canadians 8, Hops 7 — Zac Cook homered in the top of the ninth inning as Vancouver downed Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field. Spencer Horwitz added a three-run homer and Davis Schneider a solo shot for Vancouver. Cook had four hits. Blaze Alexander had two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs for Hillsboro. Royals 8, Mariners 7, 12 innings — Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the top of the 12th inning...
MLBPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners rally to top Houston

Aug. 16-22: Results from Mariners, Hops, Canadians and more from baseball (and softball). Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and more:. Mariners 6, Astros 3, 11 innings — After being outscored 27-4 in the first two games of the series and then trailing 2-0 entering the eighth inning Sunday, the Mariners came up in the clutch.
MLBPosted by
Portland Tribune

Diamond Beat: Mariners complete 6-2 road trip

Aug. 23-29: Results from the Mariners, Hops and Canadians and other baseball news.Here's a daily tracker of baseball results and news: TUESDAY, AUG. 24 Pro baseball Mariners 5, Athletics 1 — Jarred Kelenic had an RBI single and RBI double and Luis Torrens a two-run single as the Mariners finished off a 6-2 road trip with the win at Oakland. Chris Flexen allowed a first-inning run, and nothing else until departing with two outs in the seventh inning. Kelenic's RBI double and Dylan Moore's RBI single provided insurance runs in the ninth inning. Seattle (69-58), 11 games over .500 for...
MLBPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Diamond Beat: Mariners drop opener vs. Astros

Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: MONDAY, AUG. 30 Pro baseball Astros 4, Mariners 3 — Dylan Moore gave Seattle a late 3-2 lead with a sixth-inning pinch-hit homer, but Houston scored two eighth-inning runs off reliever (and former Astro) Joe Smith to win at T-Mobile Park. It was the opener of a three-game series between Houston, the American League West Division leader, and Seattle, which is chasing second-place Oakland for an A.L. wild-card berth. A D V E R T I...
MLBPosted by
Beaverton Valley Times

Diamond Beat: Seattle's Toro hits slam off trade partner Graveman

Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: TUESDAY, AUG. 31 Pro baseball Mariners 4, Astros 0 — What a moment at T-Mobile Park: Abraham Toro fouled off pitch after pitch, and then finally connected for a grand slam homer in the bottom of the eighth inning for Seattle — off the pitcher he had been traded for at the MLB trade deadline, Kendall Graveman of Houston. Seattle players were sad and upset to see Graveman traded, as he had become one of the...
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers claw back to beat Athletics, 8-6

Detroit — Circle this one. After four straight losses and falling behind 6-3 against a suddenly rampaging Oakland team that hadn’t lost a game in Comerica Park since 2016, the Tigers got off the mat, scored six runs over the final five innings and beat the Athletics 8-6 Wednesday night.
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Forest Grove News Times

Diamond Beat: Mariners win in 10th inning

Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 Pro baseball Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 5, 10 innings — Seattle started a road trip with an extra-inning win, after blowing a 5-1 lead. Jarred Kelenic, who earlier hit a two-run homer off Madison Bumgarner, singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning. Yohan Ramirez sealed the win with a hitless bottom of the 10th inning. Mitch Haniger also hit a two-run homer. Canadians 9, AquaSox 7 — Spencer Horwitz...
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners have had a different Diego Castillo

Every time the Rays make a trade, it’s regarded as a win even before the paperwork is completed. Never mind that they traded away Willy Adames for a pair of relievers in Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen, or that Jake Odorizzi became a better starting pitcher after leaving Tampa Bay. That doesn’t fit the narrative! So when the Mariners traded J.T. Chargois and Austin Shenton to the Rays for Diego Castillo, immediately, there had to be something that the Rays would unlock in Chargois, and Shenton had to be an under-the-radar prospect. Bollocks! I think it has more to do with Castillo being arbitration-eligible next year, making him too pricey for the stingy Rays.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Kyle Seager hits two 3-run HRs as Mariners beat Diamondbacks

Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, the second getting a splash landing, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Saturday night in an interleague game in Phoenix. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-5) made it through five innings to earn his sixth consecutive victory. Right-hander Diego Castillo, activated...
MLBFOX Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for Arizona against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (72-62, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-90, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-9, 4.37 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Mariners -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
Hillsboro News-Times

Diamond Beat: Seager, Crawford lead Mariners

Aug. 30-Sept. 5: Results from the Seattle Mariners, Hillsboro Hops, Vancouver Canadians and more baseball news.Here's a daily track of baseball results and news: SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 Pro baseball Mariners 8, Diamondbacks 5 — Kyle Seager hit two three-run homers and J.P. Crawford had four hits and two runs scored and a go-ahead two-run single. The Mariners had 14 hits. Former Mariner Ketal Marte and former Westview High star Carson Kelly each homered for Arizona. Arizona led 4-3 after the first inning, as the Diamondbacks tagged Seattle starter Marco Gonzales for four first-inning runs. But, Crawford hit a two-run single...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blackburn, Athletics to take on Berrios, Blue Jays

Oakland Athletics (74-61, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-62, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-7, 3.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -172, Athletics +148; over/under...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/21: Kyle Lewis, Francisco Lindor, and AJ Pollock

What a night for Kyle Seager as he hits two three-run homers and records a season-high six RBIs, propelling the Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks. The Mariners reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and LHP Anthony Misiewicz prior to last nights game, both of whom made relief appearances to assist in the Mariners’ win. RHP Wyatt Mills and infielder Kevin Padlo have been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Why Robbie Grossman is already close to joining an elite club of Detroit Tigers

As Robbie Grossman’s home run cleared the left field fence on Tuesday night, it was a milestone of sorts for the Detroit Tigers: Grossman is the first Tiger to hit 20 homers in a season since Nicholas Castellanos had 23 in 2018. (Perhaps even more impressive: Grossman’s 20th came in his 128th game of the year, four games faster than Castellanos’ 20th in his final full season in Detroit. He then added a 21st homer Friday night in Cincinnati against Castellanos' current team.)
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Dansby Swanson: Productive out of fifth spot

Swanson went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run Sunday in Atlanta's 3-1 win over Baltimore. Swanson didn't produce any home runs or steals during a six-game week that included visits to Miami and Baltimore, but he remained a key cog in the lineup for one of the majors' hottest teams. While making all six of his starts in the No. 5 spot in the batting order, Swanson provided a .318/.444/.364 slash line during the past week to help Atlanta extend its winning streak to nine.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs set league HR record, beat Milkmen 9-5

KANSAS CITY, Kan.— Morgan McCullough turned on a second-inning inside fastball and pulled it down the right field line, for the Kansas City Monarchs’ (59-28) American Association record-setting 129th home run of the season. The Monarchs beat the Milwaukee Milkmen (51-33) 9-5 in a rain-shortened game at Legends Field, the...
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Paddleheads beat up Raptors 16-6 to open homestand

OGDEN — From the start, the Missoula Paddleheads paraded around the bases at Lindquist Field with a never-ending string of hits Wednesday night, ultimately defeating the Ogden Raptors 16-6 to open a six-game series in Ogden. Of five Raptors pitchers, only Cory Wills — an in-and-out player in roster terms...

Comments / 0

Community Policy