A press release from Sound Transit. Crews will install curb and gutter on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 10th St., starting Monday, Aug. 23. At the same time, crews will continue installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St., as well as overhead wires from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St. In addition, more crews will install signals at the intersections of MLK Jr. Way and Earnest Brazill St. and S. 9th St. MLK Jr. Way will be closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. Please follow the detour on S. J St. – thank you. In most of these areas, parking will not be available on MLK Jr. Way. We apologize for the inconveniences.