Danny Burstein, Krysta Rodriguez in Places, Please

Broadway musicals are becoming the apple of filmmakers’ eyes, as more and more hit musicals are being turned into film adaptations. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when done right, it almost always becomes a sure-fire blockbuster hit. One of the recent Broadway adaptations was the hit stage musical, In the Heights, which unfortunately, did not fare so well in the box office. Another one that is currently in early talks to production is Jon M. Chu’s (Crazy Rich Asians) take on the much-loved musical, Wicked. The movie world is buzzing with more and more adaptations of all sorts, it’s always interesting to find out what’s coming next. One new adaptation that has got Broadway fans really excited is the critically acclaimed musical, Dear Evan Hansen.
