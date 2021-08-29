Cancel
Movies

Danny Burstein, Krysta Rodriguez in Places, Please

By Suzanna Bowling
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlaces, Please is a sThis short film, ‘Places Please’, is a theatrical look into the devastating impact of Covid, not only on the world at large but also on a cross section of individuals within the arts community. Reed Luplau is an aspiring film maker. Before the pandemic shutdown the...

Halston
Krysta Rodriguez
Danny Burstein
EntertainmentBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Krysta Rodriguez & Freestyle Love Supreme Join Darren Criss' Elsie Fest Lineup

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. See Krysta Rodriguez & Freestyle Love Supreme This Weekend. Here's a mic drop on this year's Elsie Fest lineup! Krysta Rodriguez as well as cast members from the Special Tony-winning Freestyle Love Supreme will take the stage at the outdoor festival. As previously reported, the 2021 edition of the outdoor musical celebration will take place on August 29 at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell. Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Dear Evan Hansen's returning headliner Jordan Fisher, Bridgerton musical songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear as well as festival founder Darren Criss, Kirstin Maldonado and Alex Brightman are also set to take the stage.
Performing Artst2conline.com

September Broadway Opening and Previews

5 more days and Broadway starts to truly re-open. Pass Over started the ball rolling at the August Wilson Theatre. On September 2nd Tony Award winning musical Hadestown at The Walter Kerr Theatre, 219 West 48th Street and Waitress at Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th Street bring back the feel of New Orleans and fresh backed pies. Get ready to sing And all that Jazz when Chicago kicks it’s heels at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 West 49th Street and Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre gets another shot on the 14th. Moulin Rouge! The Musical gets a new cast member at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, 302 West 45th St on the 24th and carpets fly at Aladdin at the New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 West 42nd Street and David Bryne’s America Utopia rocks ut at the Hudson Theatre, 139-141 West 44th Street (between Broadway and 6th Avenue) on the 28th.
Musict2conline.com

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For September

Clubs are opened, but you need to be vaccinated and carry a card or be in the system. Here’s our picks for September. 92 Street Y: 1395 Lexington Ave. 9/12 at 2pm. NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime—Christopher Meloni In Conversation with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello (Online); 9/24 at 7pm Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in Conversation – Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty (In-Person)
MoviesTVOvermind

Dear Evan Hansen: From Broadway to the Big Screen

Broadway musicals are becoming the apple of filmmakers’ eyes, as more and more hit musicals are being turned into film adaptations. It might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when done right, it almost always becomes a sure-fire blockbuster hit. One of the recent Broadway adaptations was the hit stage musical, In the Heights, which unfortunately, did not fare so well in the box office. Another one that is currently in early talks to production is Jon M. Chu’s (Crazy Rich Asians) take on the much-loved musical, Wicked. The movie world is buzzing with more and more adaptations of all sorts, it’s always interesting to find out what’s coming next. One new adaptation that has got Broadway fans really excited is the critically acclaimed musical, Dear Evan Hansen.
Theater & DanceObserver

Broadway Drama Is Back With the Scorching ‘Pass Over’

Great news, theater folx: Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu fixed Waiting for Godot. The fearless new playwright took Samuel Beckett’s much-endured 1953 classic and gave it a relatable context, emotional stakes, and an ending that doesn’t send audiences staggering out in search of a razor blade shop. Pass Over, Nwandu’s Broadway debut, is remarkable not only for being the first drama to open on the Great White Way after 528 days of pandemic lockdown, but for improving on a piece that often feels like it lasts 528 days.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

September Events

September is full of events as the city opens up. Pop Up Tennis Courts. American Express is bringing six pop-up courts to Pier 76 in Hudson River Park offering bookings to card members and tennis fans alike. The cost just $5. Every second Wednesday in September, the concert series “Jazz...
New York City, NYt2conline.com

Broadway, Oprah and NYC Come Back

The new campaign for bringing back broadway, “This Is Broadway” debuted yesterday Monday August 30th on the morning shows and social media platforms. A shorter version aired as a television commercial. Narrated by a bland Oprah Winfrey this three-minute scrapbook from the past boggles the mind. How does archival footage, which many will not know, bring back the exciting and promising industry known as Broadway?
EntertainmentDen of Geek

Ranking Cinderella Adaptations

A dream is a wish your heart makes, and if your wish is to see countless takes on the beloved fairy tale of Cinderella, then consider your dreams having come true many times over—including this year, with a new Cinderella by way of Amazon Studios. This latest adaptation seems to have combined qualities of many of its predecessors: it’s playfully anachronistic and eschews the traditional Disney or Rodgers & Hammerstein songs in favor of a tracklist of modern pop covers; it also engages with Cinderella’s career aspirations beyond fitting her foot into a glass slipper.
MoviesBroadway.com

Sophie Evans and Laura Pick to Fly Back to the West End's Wicked

Sophie Evans in London's "Wicked" Good news, Ozians! As previously announced, Wicked will resume performances at the West End's Apollo Victoria Theatre on September 15. Joining the returning cast will be Sophie Evans, who previously played Glinda from 2017 to 2019. She will star opposite Laura Pick as Elphaba. The...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

4 musical movies to watch on Disney +

If something characterizes the movies of Disney+, aimed at a family audience, is that they are full of catchy and fun songs. Productions like Frozen O Moana could perfectly be considered as musicals. But if you feel like watching films that originally debuted as plays or were intended for adult audiences, these are the four options you cannot miss out on. streaming platform.
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Pass Over Should be Passed Over

A show like “Pass Over” should be played off off Broadway and not at the August Wilson Theater on Broadway. One of the many problems with this play is that it goes nowhere; it never really challenges us and it surely doesn’t move us one way or the other. It more or less floats in the rarified atmosphere.The shows premise is two young men from Chicago living in the hood waiting for their lives to change. The problem with its two characters is that Moses (Jon Michael Hill) and Kitch (Namir Small Wood) do nothing to help themselves. When you add bland direction by Danya Taymour into the mix, the play goes downhill fast. In “Pass Over” Taymour never has the audience feeling any empathy for the two characters, we only see two men who want to get off the block and into the promised land, however, they never discuss any plans nor dreams other than their top ten list as to what they would do if they could.
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Jelani Remy Makes Us Proud at Feinstein’s/ 54 Below

Broadway theater lovers are alternately holding their breath and sighing with relief at the thought of The Great White Way reopening. Meanwhile, smaller venues are getting back on their feet as well. One of my favorites is Feinstein’s/ 54 Below, where Broadway performers regularly get up close and personal with their fans.
Entertainmentt2conline.com

Seasons of Love with Anthony Rapp at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Anthony Rapp has been performing onstage since he was 9 years old. So it’s not surprising that the star of such musicals as “Rent”, “Hedwig and the Angry Itch” and the 1999 revival of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” should create a cabaret show for Feinstein’s/54 Below based on the chronology of his life as a performer.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

The Famed Neighborhood Playhouse Will Host a Special Event To Celebrate the Re-Opening of the School

The famed Neighborhood Playhouse will host a special event on Monday, September 20 to celebrate the re-opening of the school for in-person classes and unveil the first phase of capital improvements made over the last year to its iconic facility at 340 East 54th Street. The Playhouse will open its red doors for a “Red Door Reading” to welcome a group of alumni, students, faculty, and board members for a reading of Clifford Odets’ provocative one-act play Waiting for Lefty, directed and performed by Playhouse Alumni.
New York City, NYt2conline.com

TKTS Booth is Back Starting September 14th

Starting September 14, at 3pm TKTS Times Square is back up and running, selling tickets to same-day matinee and evening performances and next-day matinee performances. TDF, is the not-for-profit dedicated to bringing theatre at a reasonable price, so everyone can enjoy the magic. Discounted tickets to matinee and evening performances as well as next-day tickets to matinee performances are sold for up to 50% off. TKTS’ small service fee (currently $6 per ticket) is used to operate the Booth and to help fund TDF’s many service programs.

