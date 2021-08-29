Cancel
Dallas, TX

The Dallas by Chocolate Tour

visitdallas.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBite into the lusciousness of a decadent chocolate truffle. Savor a supremely indulgent French chocolate pastry. Enjoy a cool frozen chocolate treat. These and more indescribably delicious experiences await as we travel to 5 of Dallas' premier chocolate dessert havens on an air conditioned motorcoach. Your expert tour host will take you on a sweet adventure that includes learning about the history of chocolate and how it's made, playing chocolate trivia, discovering unique sights of Dallas and enjoying great beverages (you can also BYOB) on board the motorcoach. Perfect for friends, families (all ages), birthdays, bachelorettes and everyone! Also: Christmas Chocolate & Lights Tours will be offered almost every night in December. Masks are not required on the bus or at most venues, but some venues may still require them, so bring a mask along.

