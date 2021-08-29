JEANINE MICHNA-BALES STANDING TOGETHER: Inez Milholland's Final Campaign for Women's Suffrage

Data based on the last U.S. census sparked a flurry of recent headlines about the unprecedented shrinking of the white population in America. The number of Americans who identify as "white alone" dropped by 19.3 million between 2010 and 2020. This is the stuff of "Great Replacement" paranoia on the right, where propagandists like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ring the alarm about invasion by dark-skinned migrants and devastation of white communities by drugs. Meanwhile, to some on the left, a less white America heralds a more progressive future. But these rhetorical wars don’t capture the reality of a more multiracial America in which the understanding of both race and "whiteness" is likely to evolve.