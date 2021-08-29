JEANINE MICHNA-BALES STANDING TOGETHER: Inez Milholland's Final Campaign for Women's Suffrage
Opening Artist Reception & Book Signing: Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm PDNB Gallery artist, Jeanine Michna-Bales, has fortified her activist mission with yet another heavily researched project that plunges into the dark side of American history. As in her previous project, following the undocumented Underground Railroad, Jeanine has recently followed the journey of one American Suffragist, Inez Milholland, on her October 1916 campaign across America to promote Women's right to vote. The solo exhibition features Jeanine Michna-Bales's photo essay of Inez Milholland's cross-country campaign on behalf of women's suffrage. The story is told through contemporary images of majestic landscapes encountered along her route, combined with recreated scenes via historic reenactments and still life images. All these images can be found in the companion book to this exhibition, Standing Together: Inez Milholland's Final Campaign for Women's S.
