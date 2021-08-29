Cancel
Books & Literature

JEANINE MICHNA-BALES STANDING TOGETHER: Inez Milholland's Final Campaign for Women's Suffrage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening Artist Reception & Book Signing: Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 5 - 8 pm PDNB Gallery artist, Jeanine Michna-Bales, has fortified her activist mission with yet another heavily researched project that plunges into the dark side of American history. As in her previous project, following the undocumented Underground Railroad, Jeanine has recently followed the journey of one American Suffragist, Inez Milholland, on her October 1916 campaign across America to promote Women's right to vote. The solo exhibition features Jeanine Michna-Bales's photo essay of Inez Milholland's cross-country campaign on behalf of women's suffrage. The story is told through contemporary images of majestic landscapes encountered along her route, combined with recreated scenes via historic reenactments and still life images. All these images can be found in the companion book to this exhibition, Standing Together: Inez Milholland's Final Campaign for Women's S.

Inez Milholland
#American
'Forward into light': Inez Milholland's last stand

Inez Milholland fought for women’s voting rights until her dying breath. In the fall of 1916, the famous suffragist and labor lawyer took a train trip from New York westward, to the states where White women could already vote. Milholland was part of a larger campaign organized by Alice Paul, one of the leaders of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, to show Woodrow Wilson that women’s ballots mattered — by voting against him.
Artist Gallery Talk: Jeanine Michna-Bales

PDNB Gallery invites you to a special afternoon gallery talk and book signing with PDNB artist, Jeanine Michna-Bales, on Saturday, September 18th at 2 pm. This event is in conjunction with her current solo exhibition, Standing Together: Inez Milholland’s Final Campaign for Women’s Suffrage. Event is free and open to...
Meanings of race, whiteness evolve

Data based on the last U.S. census sparked a flurry of recent headlines about the unprecedented shrinking of the white population in America. The number of Americans who identify as "white alone" dropped by 19.3 million between 2010 and 2020. This is the stuff of "Great Replacement" paranoia on the right, where propagandists like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ring the alarm about invasion by dark-skinned migrants and devastation of white communities by drugs. Meanwhile, to some on the left, a less white America heralds a more progressive future. But these rhetorical wars don’t capture the reality of a more multiracial America in which the understanding of both race and "whiteness" is likely to evolve.
Verona Public Library to host women's suffrage book talk Aug. 30

Learn about the women’s suffrage movement of the early 1900’s through the stories of three women who fought for the right to vote at the risk of their own personal liberty. Cincinnati, Ohio-based author Jennifer Chiaverini will discuss her new book, “The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman’...
Apply Now: Let's Talk About It: Women's Suffrage

ALA has announced a new grant for libraries designed to spark conversations about American history and culture through an examination of the women’s suffrage movement. Through Let’s Talk About It (LTAI): Women’s Suffrage, participants will read a series of books curated by humanities scholars and discuss the people and events from this often under-taught part of U.S. history.
Kelleigh Michanichou

Tennessee State Museum to host discussion on the legacy of the women's suffrage movement

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee State Museum will host a special event featuring author Elaine Weiss (The Woman's Hour) in conversation with historian Carole Bucy, Ph.D. to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the closing of the Tennessee State Museum exhibition Ratifed! Tennessee Women and the Right to Vote. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 19. The legacy of the women's suffrage movement in Tennessee will be the subject of the discussion.
Gloria Steinem Honors 101st Anniversary of Women's Suffrage With Cameo Videos: 'We Have Work to Do'

Gloria Steinem is marking the 101st anniversary of women's suffrage — and true to fashion, the feminist icon is hoping to make a difference along the way. The activist recently joined the video-sharing platform Cameo, where she will record 101 personalized videos for $101 each in honor of the Aug. 18 anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment for Women's Suffrage.
Celebrating Women's Equality Day: Women's suffrage in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Women’s Suffrage movement led to women’s voting rights in the United States in August 1920, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment, with many El Pasoans also participating in the fight. Janine Young, one of the board directors at the El Paso Historical Society,...
Grapevine Vintage Railroad presents Women's Suffrage Victory Train

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Guests can travel back to the 1920s on Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Women’s Suffrage Victory Train excursions to commemorate the anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote.
Seneca Falls Unveils Justice Bell Replica, Honors Women's Suffrage

ROCHESTER, NY (WXXI) – It’s a bell that rang out in 1920 when the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified. The National Women’s Hall of Fame celebrated the unveiling of a replica Justice Bell in Seneca Falls on Wednesday. The original bell rang when the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified in 1920.
'She Can, We Can: Beyond the Women's Suffrage Centennial' events

This fall, UNC Greensboro continues diving into history of women’s suffrage and the historic and ongoing struggles of equity and equality in the United States through the event series “She Can, We Can: Beyond the Women’s Suffrage Centennial.”. A range of dynamic and diverse performances, discussions, and workshops reflect on...
Critical Race Theory and the Many Contradictions about Race in America

In 1965, my first job was as a copy boy at the Denver Post newspaper. My father, Theoplis T. Hogue, Sr., was a maître d’ in the Gyro Club, a private club within the segregated Denver Athletic Club (DAC). While serving a millionaire White member, my father asked the member to help his 17-year-old son to acquire summer employment. Thus, my hire at the Denver Post.

