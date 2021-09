Manny Pacquiao looks to roll back the years when he takes on Yordenis Ugas this weekend for the WBA world welterweight title.The legendary Filipino faces the Cuban after American champion Errol Spence Jr pulled out of the fight due to an eye injury.Pacquiao will hope to come through unscathed here and be ready and waiting for ‘The Truth’ once his injury has healed up.But given the nature of the 42-year-old’s career, it cannot be ruled out entirely that this may represent his last dance so to speak, with Pacquiao stating: “I want to tell the fans that I do not...