Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger out for Colts with sprained knee

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Ehlinger Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports. Any shot that the former star Texas football quarterback Sam Ehlinger had of getting the start behind center for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the upcoming regular season was decimated this weekend. Some unfortunate injury news for the former Texas star signal-caller will derail the chance he had to maybe start in his first career NFL regular season game.

NFLNBC Sports

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s knee injury didn’t look good

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger was competing with Jacob Eason for the backup job behind Carson Wentz. Now, his season might be over before it officially begins. Ehlinger left with a knee injury, and the Colts are bracing for the worst.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Coach Frank Reich Offers Latest On Sam Ehlinger’s Injury

The Indianapolis Colts' depth chart took another hit on Friday night, as rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger left the team's preseason finale early because of a knee injury. Ehlinger looked sharp in limited against last night against the Detroit Lions, completing his first three pass attempts for 63 yards. At one point, he completed a 60-yard strike downfield to wide receiver Dezmon Patmon after escaping a sack.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Issues Big Update On Colts QB Sam Ehlinger’s Injury

With Carson Wentz out for the Indianapolis Colts, former Texas star Sam Ehlinger was in a battle with Jacob Eason for a pretty important QB2 spot. Unfortunately for him, an injury put things out of his hands. Ehlinger departed Friday night's preseason game early with a knee injury.
NFLFox 59

Colts 27, Lions 17: What we saw (including Sam Ehlinger knee injury)

The Colts wrapped up their first unbeaten preseason since 1994 (4-0) by scoring the final 18 points. They trailed 17-9 with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but rallied behind No. 4 quarterback Brett Hundley, who saw his first action of the preseason, rookie running back Deon Jackson and kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger makes the Colts 53-man roster

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He's had quite the up and down experience since entering the league. Shortly after arriving to the Colts facilities for rookie minicamp, Ehlinger was told that his younger brother, Jake, had tragically passed away. After spending a few weeks in Austin, Ehlinger returned to Indianapolis to participate in the final few OTA practices.
NFLchatsports.com

Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger lackluster in Colts' 12-10 preseason victory over Vikings

Colts backup quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger entered Saturday night's preseason game in Minnesota with a chance to make a statement. Coach Frank Reich said he'd like to name the winner of their competition ahead of next week's game in Detroit, which meant that a standout performance Saturday might have been enough to tip the scales.
NFLchatsports.com

Will Sam Ehlinger keep this a QB competition vs. Minnesota?

After seeing his first game action in two years, 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason shined in his preseason debut vs. the Carolina Panthers. Not only did Eason do well, but so did the Colts' sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger. However, the script started to flip during training camp practices this week...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Ehlinger Continues Quest to Earn Colts Starting Job

Sam Ehlinger's quest to be the Week 1 starter for the Indianapolis Colts continued on Saturday, as the rookie started the Colts' second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL1075thefan.com

Sam Ehlinger Fails To Make Needed Statement

Receiving a golden opportunity to make a statement with the Colts playing their starters for the first time this preseason, Sam Ehlinger failed to make a positive one on Saturday night. Unlike what Jacob Eason did last week, Ehlinger did not put together a film filled with plays...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Sam Ehlinger appears to suffer significant knee injury in preseason game

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback situation may have become a bit more uncertain Friday after quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee injury against the Detroit Lions. Ehlinger played in just one series in the first half of Friday’s preseason game, going 3-for-3 for 63 yards. He also added a 14-yard run. He was replaced by Brett Hundley before the end of the half, and the Colts later announced that he would not return with a knee injury. It was not clear when the injury happened.

