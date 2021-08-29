Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger out for Colts with sprained knee

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He’s had quite the up and down experience since entering the league. Shortly after arriving to the Colts facilities for rookie minicamp, Ehlinger was told that his younger brother, Jake, had tragically passed away. After spending a few weeks in Austin, Ehlinger returned to Indianapolis to participate in the final few OTA practices.