Castle Pines, CO

Bringing the party to the party

By Patte Smith
castlepinesconnection.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado native and Castle Pines resident for nearly 17 years, Whitney Shank intended on being a stay-at-home mom until her kids were grown. After planning a lot of events for her kids’ elementary school, her name was mentioned to the Castle Pines Chamber of Commerce when they were looking for an events director. “It never crossed my mind to go back to work at that time,” recollected Shank. “But the Chamber was a perfect fit for me. It allowed me to do what I love (event planning) and still have time to be with my family.”

