Big Day Out

The Pine Hearts are bringing their blend of bluegrass, country, folk and more to the Fern Gully Forest on Friday, Sept. 3. The show is a benefit aimed at helping the Fern Gully Forest School purchase an acre of forest to help protect it from development. “This has been an unofficial community forest on the east side of the city of Olympia for many generations,” said the school’s Charissa Waters. “The vision is to have public access for the greater community to enjoy the forest as well as programs that encourage children to learn through play, observation, experimentation and connection with nature.” The benefit, on the school property at 1443 Brown St. SE, Olympia, begins at 5 p.m. with a kirtan; The Pine Hearts take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets at Eventbrite.com are $25. For more information about the project, check out its GoFundMe page.