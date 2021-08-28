Blooming in Castle Pines

Amy Dismuke may have moved from her home in Lone Tree to Castle Pines just a little more than a year ago, but her roots in the community are well established. The mother of three children (now adults), Dismuke would drive into Castle Pines when her children were young to attend DCS Montessori (DCSM). When her daughter Ann bought a home in Parker and took a teaching job at DCSM, it seemed like the most natural fit to move to the community she’d been visiting for years.