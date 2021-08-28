Berry scores twice in late 1:18 span, Crew beat Cincinnati

We’re on the eve of the first full Saturday of college football which means we’re in the present of the first and only article that dares to combine the two unknowingly kindred spirits of collegiate athletics and Major League Soccer. They may not know it yet, but they’ve been staring at each other through the glass for a while now. Copying each other’s visages actions with enough precision to convince the other that they’re focused on a mirror. There is chaos, there is pettiness, there is joy, there are drums and horns and an in-stadium experience unlike any other.