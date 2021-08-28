How should I handle my neighbor taking down our fence and cuting brush on his side and pushing it over the fence to our side. ?

Our new neighbor has been taking down our a joining fence, which is to our horse pasture, he also piled wood and it tore down a section of the same fence. He now has cut the rose bushes that are growing on the fence line and push the dead branches over to our side of the fence. He now is requiring us to move our horses so he can tear our fence down and move dirt from the back of his property some where else. We have tried talking to him and he just thinks of new ways to be a pest and create problems...we asked him to have his family slow down as the dust from the gravel drive is awful. That is when he cut the roses so now what little blockage there was is gone.