In California how much does it cost to add spouse to house deed ? Tax wise
This is complicated.. First not sure if taxes would change if added to deed. Adding to deed is simple and would not cost much to have this recorded. Second, whether you have claim to house if not on deed, depends on family law tracing . When was house purchased and funds used to purchase and payments made by community property income or assets.. not enough info to give answer but I understand why you want to be on the deed.avvo.com
