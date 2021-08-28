Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

In California how much does it cost to add spouse to house deed ? Tax wise

By Asked in West Sacramento, CA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

This is complicated.. First not sure if taxes would change if added to deed. Adding to deed is simple and would not cost much to have this recorded. Second, whether you have claim to house if not on deed, depends on family law tracing . When was house purchased and funds used to purchase and payments made by community property income or assets.. not enough info to give answer but I understand why you want to be on the deed.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Deed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Ida toll rises with more nursing home deaths in Louisiana

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida's death toll rose on Saturday, nearly a week after making landfall in Louisiana, with two more evacuated nursing home residents among the confirmed dead, authorities said. Northeastern states started the Labor Day holiday weekend digging through debris left by the deadly deluge that killed...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy