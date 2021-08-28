Cancel
What is the correct TITLE on the grant deed if 3 people (husband & wife AND single person) are investors in apartment complex?

My parents are co-owners with a single person. Currently, the Title reads: John Smith, a single man, as to an undivided 50% interest, AND JOE DOE and Jane DOE, husband and wife as joints tenants, as to undivided 50% interests. My parents do have a living trust but the new apartment they acquired is not in the Living Trust. How will my parents protect their 50% share in the apartment? Should they placed their 50% share on the Living Trust?

