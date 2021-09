Mohegan — Numerous Connecticut Sun players and staffers were sporting new t-shirts Thursday featuring a glammed-up Brionna Jones. The shirts are part of the team's campaign to get Jones the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award this season. The word "COVERGIRL" is above her face along with "EASY BREEZY BUCKETS" in small print to the right of her, an homage to Covergirl's famous ad campaign as well as Jones' nickname.