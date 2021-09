There was no shortage of Patriots-related headlines on Tuesday. As the league saw all of its teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53, New England made the most stunning move of the day by releasing quarterback Cam Newton. The team also placed All Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore on the PUP list, meaning he'll miss the first six games of the regular season. Lost in all that hoopla, however, was a tweet by former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel.