NFL

Dobbins hurt as Ravens' preseason win streak hits 20 games

By The Associated Press
perutribune.com
 6 days ago

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — J.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and the Tyler Huntley-led Baltimore Ravens routed Washington 37-3 Saturday to win their NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game. Dobbins going down early with a left knee injury is the biggest lingering effect...

State
Washington State
#American Football#Ap
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLCBS Sports

NFL preseason Week 3 winners, losers: Josh Allen looks to be in MVP form, Ravens backfield loses J.K. Dobbins

The NFL put a bow on the 2021 preseason this weekend and now all roads lead to the regular season. In the final slate of exhibitions games, it was curious to see how a number of teams handled their contests. Some clubs elected to use it as a traditional Week 3 of the preseason and gave the Week 1 starters some extended playing time similar to when there were four games each summer. Meanwhile, other teams opted to rest their top-tier players, treating it more as Week 4 of the preseason like we've seen in years past.
NFLNBC4 Columbus

Former Buckeye, Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins injures left knee in preseason finale

Dobbins ranks second all-time in rushing yards behind Buckeye legend Archie Griffin. Dobbins is also the all-time single-season rushing leader at Ohio State after running for 2,003 yards in 2019. For the 2019 campaign, in addition to the total yards, Dobbins also had 23 touchdowns and an average of 6.7 yards per carry. Dobbins ended his college career with 4,459 total rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.
NFLnumberfire.com

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) carted to locker room during Saturday's preseason game

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury during the first half of Saturday's game against the Washington Football Team. He had to be carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Expect more details on the severity of the injury to be made available later tonight or tomorrow. If Dobbins is forced to miss time, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill could see additional opportunities in the Baltimore backfield.
NFLpressboxonline.com

Five Takeaways From The Ravens-Washington Preseason Game

Every team has one goal coming out of preseason: no major injuries. Whatever happens on the scoreboard is secondary. So although the Ravens romped to a 37-3 win against the Washington Football Team Aug. 28, setting an NFL record with their 20th straight preseason win, that fact was tempered by the potentially serious knee injury sustained by running back J.K. Dobbins early in the game.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Leaves Game with Leg Injury

Baltimore running back J.K Dobbins left the Ravens preseason game against Washington Saturday night with an apparent leg injury. Dobbins, who is entrenched as Baltimore’s starting running back if healthy, had to be carted off the field. The injury occurred after what looked to be a routine tackle following Dobbins’ attempt to gain extra yards off a reception.
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins releases heartfelt message after season-ending injury

This was supposed to be the year for JK Dobbins. The second-year pro out of Ohio State was poised for a lead role in the Baltimore Ravens backfield. Sky-high expectations and a multitude of hype surrounded Dobbins, but he had the talent to exceed even the loftiest goals. But injuries...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...

