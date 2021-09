MILWAUKEE -- What does 300 starts look like?. Truthfully, a lot like the first 299. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s historic start together on Friday night was grand, vintage and crucial. The 15-4 bashing of the Brewers at American Family Field resembled a quick flush of the Cardinals’ last defeat. It was 6 1/3 innings of two-run (one-earned) ball from Wainwright -- all to Molina. It was Molina, thinking he missed a home run in the ninth inning but instead lofting out a grand slam. It was history, only the fourth battery in history to reach 300 starts together.