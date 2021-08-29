Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia firefighters finish mowing lawn of resident treated for heatstroke

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRhOr_0bgAykIK00
Mowing yard: Richmond firefighter Evan Ackerman finishes cutting the yard of a person who suffered heat stroke while pushing a lawn mower on a hot day. (Richmond Fire Department )

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters in Virginia not only helped a person suffering from heatstroke on Saturday, but they also finished cutting his lawn.

Members of the Richmond Fire Department responded to a call in the southern part of the city and found a person overheated from cutting grass in 90-plus degree temperatures, WRIC reported. The heat index was even higher, reaching triple digits.

The person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, the television station reported.

On its Facebook page, the fire department showed photographs of Engine 22 crew member Evan Ackerman finishing the lawn-cutting job for the resident.

“Good work,” the fire department posted on Facebook.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatstroke#Firefighters#The Lawn#The Resident#Wric#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EconomyPosted by
WSB Radio

Horse farm owner uses water trough as makeshift boat after flooding

TIVERTON, R.I. — The owner of a Rhode Island horse farm decided to make the most of flooded conditions and used a water trough as a makeshift boat. “I was floating on the grass,” owner Mary Charette told WJAR. “It was just kind of funny. We have never seen it overflow like this. We couldn’t turn the horses out today, so I said, ‘We might as well laugh about it.’”
Louisiana StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Louisiana investigating deaths of Ida nursing home evacuees

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated to a warehouse where four residents died after Hurricane Ida amid conditions deemed squalid faced criticism after a prior evacuation-related death two decades ago. He faces new calls for his nursing home licenses to be revoked.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WSB Radio

Power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Power should be restored to New Orleans by the middle of next week, utility officials said Friday, and sheriff's deputies warned people returning to communities outside the city to come equipped like survivalists because of the lack of basic services in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WSB Radio

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Hawaii StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Hawaii health care workers decry lack of COVID mandates

HONOLULU — (AP) — Health care workers in Hawaii say a lack of government action is worsening an already crippling surge of coronavirus cases in the islands, and without effective policy changes the state’s limited hospitals could face a grim crisis. “Soon we’re going to be in a situation where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy