Butte, MT

EOU football wins season opener in tight battle against Montana Tech

By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer
Posted by 
La Grande Observer
La Grande Observer
 6 days ago

BUTTE, Mt. — It wasn’t easy, but the Mountaineers are in the win column to start the season.

It was a tale of two halves as Eastern held on to start the season in the win category.

The Mountaineers set the tone early in a defensive battle, taking a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Eggers scored on a 37-yard rushing touchdown for Eastern’s first touchdown of the season.

Early in the second quarter, the Mountaineers added a 41-yard field goal from Zachary Cahill to extend the lead to 10-0. Montana Tech’s Jet Campbell scored the Orediggers’ first touchdown of the year on a 10-yard pass to Logan Kennedy. Eggers responded later in the quarter with a 6-yard rush to put the Mountaineers up 17-7 at halftime.

The defensive intensity continued in the third quarter, with both teams only exchanging field goals. The Mountaineers were in the driver’s seat heading into the fourth quarter leading 20-10.

Eastern extended its lead to 23-10 with another Cahill field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Orediggers clawed back, scoring on a one-yard rushing touchdown from Blake Counts to bring the lead within six.

The Mountaineers efficiently managed the clock, driving down the field methodically. Cahill drilled a 42-yard field goal, his third of the day, to extend the lead to 26-17 with just 1:06 remaining. Just when it looked like the Mountaineers had put the game out of reach, Mark Estes returned the next kickoff for a 76-yard touchdown to bring the game within two points.

With a large crowd on its feet at Alumni Coliseum, Eastern managed to recover the onside kick attempt to secure the final possession. Kai Quinn went on to kneel the ball and walk away with a 26-24 victory.

Quinn passed for 80 yards and ran for 88 on 12 attempts. Eggers was unstoppable for Eastern, tallying 152 carries and two touchdown runs. Zak Donato led the way defensively with 10 tackles and an interception.

The Mountaineers weathered the late push by the Orediggers to start the season 1-0. Up next, Eastern returns to La Grande for the home opener against Montana Western on Saturday, Sept. 4.

La Grande Observer

La Grande Observer

