Wellsboro, PA

Rocco Pulizzi rushes for 200 yards in Montoursville’s 42-21 win against Wellsboro

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

Wellsboro crossed Montoursville’s offense up, coming out Saturday night and featuring a different look than what the Warriors studied all week. The player who never sees his name in the boxscore but who has been so critical to the program’s success throughout his scholastic career noticed it, knew what to do and helped his younger teammates assimilate. And then Hunter Hanna went about helping the offense flourish again. So did his fellow linemen.

www.sungazette.com

Wellsboro, PAwellsboroathletics.com

Hornets hang tough in loss to Montoursville.

A week ago when the Wellsboro Varsity Football team broke camp they had 24 kids on their entire roster. When they traveled to Montoursville Saturday for their 2021 season-opening game they faced off against a team of 68 Warriors. "We're not looking for moral victories but I definitely felt we're...
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Week 2 preview: Williamsport at Altoona

Williamsport PPG–33, PPA–13; YPG–341, YPA–158 Williamsport facts: The Millionaires are hoping to exact a measure of revenge after Altoona defeated it, 29-14, in last year’s District 2-6 Class 6A championship. Williamsport trailed 21-0 in the fourth quarter, pulled within 21-14 but was undone by five turnovers. Williamsport returns the majority of its starters from that team and opened strong at defending District 2 Class AAAA champion Crestwood last week, winning 33-13 and surrendering just 158 yards. Linebacker Sebastian Robinson played one of his best high school games in that victory, making a career and area-high 18 tackles. Roman Morrone collected 12 tackles and Avery Campbell collected a sack. Williamsport outscored Crestwood. 33-6. following a slow start and the offensive line performed well, paving the way for a balanced attack. Quarterback Frankie Morrone threw for 201 yards and wide receiver Jamaire Harden burst onto the scene, catching 87 and 67-yard touchdowns while producing 176 yards. Keith Freeman, one of the area’s most versatile athletes, also ran for a touchdown and junior Nasir Hennigan ran for a career-high 154 yards and two scores. Williamsport slowed Altoona’s potent running game after the Mountain Lions gouged it early in last year’s final and defensive tackle Dade Splain made 17 tackles. Splain is a valuable two-way starter who forms a strong front four along with Campbell, Charles Crews and Connor Adkins. Williamsport and Altoona have played in each of the last five seasons and in the three previous games not played at a neutral site the home team has won each time.
Wellsboro, PASun-Gazette

Wellsboro defeats South Williamsport in football 17-7

Ryan Sweet was a force Friday night for Wellsboro against favored South Williamsport. It’s not every day you see the same player be an explosive flanker and eliminate half the field on defense at defensive end, but Sweet was all that and more. Sweet, just like his Hornet team, will...
Hughesville, PASun-Gazette

Hughesville lost to Mount Carmel by 28 points

Hughesville made two very big plays in Friday night’s game against Mount Carmel. Both were long scoring plays, and both kept the Red Tornados from being able to run away from the Spartans. But Mount Carmel was able to answer both of those Hughesville scoring plays with touchdowns of its...
Danville, PASun-Gazette

Week 2 preview: Shikellamy at Loyalsock

Shikellamy PPG–0, PPA–12; YPG–188, YPA–213 Shikellamy facts: The Braves made some nice strides under first-year coach Jim Keiser last year and gave 4A state runner-up Jersey Shore a battle in a 16-0 defeat. Keiser revived the Danville program during his tenure there from 2009-2019, helping it become a perennial district title contender. Shikellamy played outstanding defense in last week’s loss against Central Mountain but hurt its cause with five turnovers. Shikellamy slowed Central Mountain’s dangerous running game and made nine tackles for loss. Kaden Hoffman had both a 13-yard sack and two tackles for loss. Defensive lineman Caleb Kashner added 2 1/2 tackles for loss and Gage Wolfe nine tackles. Isaac Shaeffer-Neitz showed some burst at running back, running for 93 yards on 14 carries. Coltyn Sempko, the team’s leading rusher last fall, added 33 yards on seven carries. Wide receiver John Peifer is a three-year starter who caught 17 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns last season, averaging 21.8 yards per catch. Sempko finished second with 13 catches. Quarterback Brayden Wertman has seen action in each of the last two seasons, and is starting for the first time. Throwing the ball was tough last week in what were monsoon-like conditions at times so Wertman is more effective than his statistics show.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Central Mountain tennis tops Williamsport 4-1

Claire Long had a productive discussion through the fence with Central Mountain girls tennis coach Pete Wert. After Long took her first singles set over Williamsport’s Ally McCann, 6-2, McCann battled back and took the second set, 6-4. With the Millionaires already closing the gap in team score after initially...
Bloomsburg, PASun-Gazette

Local roundup: Hughesville girls tennis beats Bloomsburg 3-2

Hughesville defeated Bloomsburg, 3-2, in girls tennis on Thursday afternoon. Kylie Kilgore won at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 and Destini Flowers picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles. In doubles action, Hughesville’s Sara Buck and Celeste Orner won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-2. Jersey Shore...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Senior Rushes For 339 Yards, 6 TDs As Raiders Hold Off OP

There have been plenty of outstanding running backs in Jamestown’s storied football history. Jaylen Butera is staking a claim to being on the very short list of its all-time best. The senior rushed 32 times for 339 yards — 12 shy of the school record — and six touchdowns Friday...
Lock Haven, PASun-Gazette

LHU football opens season with trip to Lincoln today

After not being able to compete last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lock Haven’s football team is eager to get things started as LHU opens against Lincoln at Coatesville High School today at 1 p.m. Lock Haven went 2-9 in 2019 and opened the year with a win against...
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming looks to re-establish itself after missed 2020 season

After just one spring exhibition game in 2020 — a 31-7 win over Misericordia — Lycoming football is ready for a full season once again. Forty-six first-year athletes reported to the first practice on Aug. 12. Ten defensive linemen, nine offensive linemen and one tight end in this year’s recruiting class will give the Warriors 20 new players in the trenches.
Shamokin, PASun-Gazette

Central Mountain beats Shamokin in a thriller

Friday’s game between Shamokin and Central Mountain was essentially over after Brett Gerlach had three straight incompletions to set-up a third-and-24 on the Wildcats’ 23. The Indians clung to a one-point lead in the final minutes of regulation. Gerlach had other plans instead. The senior, who walked out of Malinak...

