Rocco Pulizzi rushes for 200 yards in Montoursville’s 42-21 win against Wellsboro

Williamsport PPG–33, PPA–13; YPG–341, YPA–158 Williamsport facts: The Millionaires are hoping to exact a measure of revenge after Altoona defeated it, 29-14, in last year’s District 2-6 Class 6A championship. Williamsport trailed 21-0 in the fourth quarter, pulled within 21-14 but was undone by five turnovers. Williamsport returns the majority of its starters from that team and opened strong at defending District 2 Class AAAA champion Crestwood last week, winning 33-13 and surrendering just 158 yards. Linebacker Sebastian Robinson played one of his best high school games in that victory, making a career and area-high 18 tackles. Roman Morrone collected 12 tackles and Avery Campbell collected a sack. Williamsport outscored Crestwood. 33-6. following a slow start and the offensive line performed well, paving the way for a balanced attack. Quarterback Frankie Morrone threw for 201 yards and wide receiver Jamaire Harden burst onto the scene, catching 87 and 67-yard touchdowns while producing 176 yards. Keith Freeman, one of the area’s most versatile athletes, also ran for a touchdown and junior Nasir Hennigan ran for a career-high 154 yards and two scores. Williamsport slowed Altoona’s potent running game after the Mountain Lions gouged it early in last year’s final and defensive tackle Dade Splain made 17 tackles. Splain is a valuable two-way starter who forms a strong front four along with Campbell, Charles Crews and Connor Adkins. Williamsport and Altoona have played in each of the last five seasons and in the three previous games not played at a neutral site the home team has won each time.