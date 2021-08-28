Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

'Optimism Walk' Aims To Help Put End To Parkinson's Disease

By McKenzie Gladney
news9.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people who support the American Parkinson Disease Association gathered today to teach the public about Parkinson's Disease and how it impacts thousands of lives. Today at Whiteside Park, participants were raising money and awareness to push for answers that will ultimately make Parkinson's Disease a thing of the past.

www.news9.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinson Disease#Exercise#Boxing#American#Pd#Nancy Post#Apda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Adrian, MIwlen.com

8th Annual Huntington’s Disease Team Hope Walk

Adrian, MI – The eighth year of the Huntington’s Disease Hope Walk took place in Adrian Saturday morning, bringing the community together to raise awareness…and funds for research. Event organizer Bill Sprow has been deeply affected…personally…by the disease. He spoke with WLEN News at the walk…. Sprow says that he...
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

Adrian Team Hope walking at Trestle Park Saturday to combat Huntington's disease

ADRIAN — Huntington’s disease, a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, is being combatted this morning in Adrian. Adrian Team Hope, a local chapter of the national Team Hope of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, is walking and fundraising today at Trestle Park, 302 W. Hunt St., to generate needed funds so that families and those impacted by Huntington’s disease, will be able to continue the work of improving their lives.
Advocacynwahomepage.com

Upcoming Walk Aims to End Alzheimer’s

Since Alzheimer’s isn’t stopping, neither are local efforts to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Watch as Carly Dethlefs (Alzheimer’s Association – Arkansas Chapter) joins Good Day NWA with details on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s Association. Saturday, September 18. Pinnacle Heights | Rogers.
AdvocacyWPRI

Join the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ with local events

Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s! Find out about upcoming walks in our area, how you can participate, and more on what’s being done to end Alzheimer’s disease. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Scienceparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Individualized Presentation: A Hallmark of Parkinson’s

“If you have met a person with Parkinson’s, then you have seen just one patient with Parkinson’s.” I heard a medical doctor say this at a Parkinson’s disease (PD) support group meeting and presentation several years ago. After attending four different PD support groups, the truth of individualized presentation was obvious.
ScienceUS News and World Report

Is There a Connection Between Parkinson’s Disease and Pesticides?

Certain pesticides should be banned outright, some experts contend. Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disease that affects movement, balance, thought processes, emotional well-being and more. With Parkinson's disease, levels of dopamine – a chemical messenger within the nervous system involved with movement and coordination – are too low. The...
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Does paraquat cause Parkinson’s disease? An academic review of reviews says ‘no’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. To examine the extent to which a consensus exists in the scientific community regarding the relationship between exposure to paraquat and Parkinson’s disease, a critical review of reviews was undertaken focusing on reviews published between 2006 and the present that offered opinions on the issue of causation.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Facial expressions can detect Parkinson’s disease: preliminary evidence from videos collected online

A prevalent symptom of Parkinson’s disease (PD) is hypomimia — reduced facial expressions. In this paper, we present a method for diagnosing PD that utilizes the study of micro-expressions. We analyzed the facial action units (AU) from 1812 videos of 604 individuals (61 with PD and 543 without PD, with a mean age 63.9 y/o, sd. 7.8) collected online through a web-based tool (www.parktest.net). In these videos, participants were asked to make three facial expressions (a smiling, disgusted, and surprised face) followed by a neutral face. Using techniques from computer vision and machine learning, we objectively measured the variance of the facial muscle movements and used it to distinguish between individuals with and without PD. The prediction accuracy using the facial micro-expressions was comparable to methodologies that utilize motor symptoms. Logistic regression analysis revealed that participants with PD had less variance in AU6 (cheek raiser), AU12 (lip corner puller), and AU4 (brow lowerer) than non-PD individuals. An automated classifier using Support Vector Machine was trained on the variances and achieved 95.6% accuracy. Using facial expressions as a future digital biomarker for PD could be potentially transformative for patients in need of remote diagnoses due to physical separation (e.g., due to COVID) or immobility.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Homeostasis and Parkinson’s: Understanding the 2nd Dopamine Center

In my book “Possibilities with Parkinson’s: A Fresh Look,” the insular cortex is described as the second dopamine center. Researchers surmise that the second dopamine center contributes to the nonmotor symptoms associated with the disease and its individualistic presentation. The second dopamine center is largely responsible for our “felt self,”...
Posted by
Danielle Dahl, MSML

Authentic Accounts of Living With an Autoimmune Disease

These people's invisible illness is far too visible to be ignored. People with autoimmune diseases often feel ignored or like a bother to those around us because we don’t look sick. People with an autoimmune disease are often guilty of doing tasks without considering their own illness. Their symptoms are more ambiguous than someone with, say, the flu.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....

Comments / 0

Community Policy