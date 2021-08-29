Report: Envy Gaming in talks to acquire OpTic brand, merge it with Dallas Empire

The Call of Duty League offseason simply refuses to take a day off. According to a report by Jacob Wolf and Cory “CRONE” Davis of Dot Esports, Envy Gaming is currently in talks with NRG Esports and Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez about a deal that would result in the merging of the Dallas Empire and OpTic Gaming — which would free up the Chicago Call of Duty League slot for a third party to buy.