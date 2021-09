Schools continue to face greater risks from the COVID-19 pandemic with limited options, as legislative changes have limited their ability to mitigate the spread of the virus. The Delta variant has caused a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations. These new cases are now being predominantly reported in people younger than 65, with children seeing more confirmed cases than ever before. As cases spread widely among children, exposures at schools are resulting in mass quarantines of school staff and students across the state.