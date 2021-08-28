GAME DAY: U.S. Meets Japan in WWC Quarterfinals

A foreign participant at the Tokyo Paralympics Games has become the first person from the event to be hospitalised, the organising committee confirmed on Thursday, amid concerns over the spiraling Covid situation in Japan.The news of the first hospitalisation comes after two other athletes tested positive in the Games village on Wednesday.The patient, whose identity has not been confirmed, is a “non severe” case of Covid who tested positive on Monday, the committee said, reiterating that the Games are being held safely.There are now a total of 13 cases inside the village and another 13 Games-related cases outside of it...