GAME DAY: U.S. Meets Japan in WWC Quarterfinals
Both teams enter the playoff round 3-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) After finishing 3-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) in preliminary play, the U.S. Women's National Team will take on Japan today in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at WinSport Arena in Calgary Alberta. Today's game, along with every U.S. tournament game, will be televised live in the United States on NHL Network.teamusa.usahockey.com
