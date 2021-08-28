Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

GAME DAY: U.S. Meets Japan in WWC Quarterfinals

By USA Hockey
USA Hockey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth teams enter the playoff round 3-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) After finishing 3-0-0-1 (W-OTW-OTL-L) in preliminary play, the U.S. Women's National Team will take on Japan today in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at WinSport Arena in Calgary Alberta. Today's game, along with every U.S. tournament game, will be televised live in the United States on NHL Network.

teamusa.usahockey.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chu
Person
Jesse Compher
Person
Brianna Decker
Person
Cayla Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Game Day#Alberta#Wwc#Nhl Network#Team Usa#Iihf Wcc#Iihf Women#Dousman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeyUSA Hockey

Knight Breaks All-Time Scoring Record at WWC as U.S. Defeats ROC, 6-0

CALGARY, Alberta – Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) broke the all-time IIHF Women’s World Championship goal record as the U.S. (3-0-0-0) skated to a 6-0 victory over Team ROC here today in preliminary round play of the IIHF Women’s World Championship. With an assist on Knight's goal, Brianna Decker (Dousman, Wis.) became the all-time U.S. assist leader in women's world championship play.
Hockeyspectrumnews1.com

Knight breaks US record in 10-2 quarterfinal win over Japan

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals. Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke...
GolfGolf.com

U.S. Solheim Cup roster: Meet the 2021 U.S. team

Catriona Matthew, both the golfer and the golf fan, gushed about Nelly Korda. “Yeah, she’s obviously been very impressive the last few months,” Matthew said a few weeks back. “I think without a doubt, she’s got that potential to be dominant. You know, she hits it long. Well, to be world No. 1 you have to do everything well. If she can keep that form going, I don’t see why she couldn’t be dominant.
Chinawydaily.com

On this Day in History: Victory Over Japan Day

INTERNATIONAL — On Sept. 2, 1945, Allied forces collectively came together to celebrate the official surrender of Japan in the wake of many years caught in brutal warfare. On Aug. 14, 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced Japan’s unconditional surrender, thus signifying the end of World War II. Truman stated,...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Japan signs unconditional surrender ending WWII

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1666, the Great Fire of London began. It destroyed 13,000 houses in four days. In 1935, a hurricane hit the Florida Keys, killing more than 350 people. In 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt dedicated the Great Smoky Mountains National Park along...
HockeyUSA Hockey

GAME DAY: WWC Prelims Continue as USWNT Meets ROC

Coming off a 3-0 victory over Finland, the U.S. Women's National Team will take on the Russian Olympic Committee Tuesday in Game 3 of the preliminary round of the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship. Puck drop at WinSport Arena is at 2 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live in the U.S. on NHL Network.
NHLUSA Hockey

GAME DAY: U.S. Continues Preliminary Round Against Finland

U.S. and Finland last met in the gold-medal game of the 2019 WWC. The U.S. Women's National Team will meet Finland Sunday in Game 2 of the preliminary round of the 2021 IIHF Women's World Championship. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time/9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised live in the U.S. on NHL Network.
Cyclingwgvunews.org

U.S. Paralympic Cycling Games

Winning a gold medal at the U.S. Paralympic cycling games is just one of many struggles that para athlete Jamie Schanbaum has overcome We talk about her challenges with overcoming meningitis. We discuss with Jamie and Dr. Iriny Salib, Vaccine Researcher.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Paralympic Games: First participant hospitalised with Covid in Japan

A foreign participant at the Tokyo Paralympics Games has become the first person from the event to be hospitalised, the organising committee confirmed on Thursday, amid concerns over the spiraling Covid situation in Japan.The news of the first hospitalisation comes after two other athletes tested positive in the Games village on Wednesday.The patient, whose identity has not been confirmed, is a “non severe” case of Covid who tested positive on Monday, the committee said, reiterating that the Games are being held safely.There are now a total of 13 cases inside the village and another 13 Games-related cases outside of it...
Basketballteamusa.org

U.S. Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Defeats Algeria, Moves On To Quarterfinals

Rose Hollermann reaches for the ball during the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 26, 2021 in Tokyo. In hopes of defending its 2016 Paralympic gold medal, the U.S. women’s wheelchair basketball team pitched a first quarter shutout and posted a convincing 62-21 victory over Algeria on Sunday in the final game of preliminary round play at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza.
SportsUSA Hockey

U.S. Defeats Finland, 3-0, to Advance to Gold-Medal Game

The U.S. controlled possession early as Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn.) nearly made it a 1-0 game off a rebound opportunity. Shortly after, Carpenter got a good look on net, but Finnish netminder Anni Keisala was able to stop and freeze the puck. Finland wouldn’t record its first shot until 6:30 into the frame with Hensley making the save. Although Finland only added three more shots throughout the period, the pressure was felt back-and-forth. Hensley came up with a big save on the penalty kill with 1:39 to go to keep the game scoreless after 20 minutes.
NHLUSA Hockey

GAME DAY: U.S. and Canada Square Off in Gold-Medal Game

The U.S. Women's National Team will look to bring home its sixth-straight IIHF Women's World Championship title when it takes on Canada today in the gold-medal game. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET time at WinSport Arena and the game will be broadcast live in the U.S. on NHL Network.
Reading Eagle

Chip Lutz advances to U.S. Senior Amateur quarterfinals

Berks golfer Chip Lutz continues to make short work of his competition at the 66th U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Detroit. Lutz needed only 29 holes Tuesday to defeat two more golfers and advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Lutz, the No. 2 seed and the 2015 champion,...
Worldswimswam.com

Japan’s Shoma Sato Battled Hernia At Tokyo Olympic Games

20-year-old Shoma Sato owns 3 of the top 10 fastest performances ever in the men's 200m breaststroke yet was a non-factor at the Olympic Games. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 20-year-old Shoma Sato of Japan was primed to do some damage at this year’s Olympic Games in his...
NHLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing

The NHL is set to return to the Olympics in Beijing this winter after reaching an agreement with international officials, though the league and players have the opportunity to withdraw if pandemic circumstances warrant. The NHL, its players' union, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation struck...
Golfamateurgolf.com

Elliott and Gunthorpe to meet in U.S. Senior Amateur final

Of the record 2,565 entries the USGA received for the U.S. Senior Amateur, 156 golfers made their way to the Country Club of Detroit to compete for the championship. Two golfers are left standing. Gene Elliott of West Des Moines, Iowa and Jerry Gunthorpe of Ovid, Mich. will meet for...
Sportsolympics.com

Highlights: Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Day 10

3 September 23:55 (JST): And that's it for day 10 at Tokyo 2020. If you missed the action, you can relive it with our highlights summary below:. The Netherlands Diede de Groot has claimed the Wheelchair Tennis women's singles gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and defeating Japan's KAMIJI Yui in the final.
NHLUSA Hockey

NHL, NHLPA and IIHF Agreement On NHL Participation at 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Will be sixth Winter Olympic men's hockey tournament including NHL players. The National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association and International Ice Hockey Federation have reached a joint agreement confirming NHL player participation in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, it was announced today. This will be the sixth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy