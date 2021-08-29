Racial and gender pay gaps are real

A letter writer last week was, at best, uniformed. Here are 2019 facts: Women are more likely to have a bachelor’s degree than men, 41.7 percent compared with 36.2 percent, among full-time, year-round workers. This is particularly true for workers under age 60, as older educated male workers age out of the labor force. Case in point: today a woman with a bachelor’s degree earns roughly the same as a man with an associate degree, and the same holds for women with master’s degrees compared to men with bachelor’s degrees and for each successive level of educational attainment.