Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Winners, Losers From Roster Bubble

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. – On Friday, we published a last look at the Green Bay Packers’ remaining roster battles. Here’s our snap judgment of the winners and losers following Saturday’s 19-0 loss at Buffalo. Quarterback. Keep zero or one: Kurt Benkert. Benkert went 7-of-11 passing for 61 yards. Once again,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLAOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers' trick pass from 40 yards away is the most ridiculous thing you'll see today

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of our time. And still, hitting a small target from more than 40 yards out is impressive, even for him. Often at the end of practice quarterbacks will try some trick passes. They might try landing a pass in an empty garbage can from far away, or hitting some other target. It's impossible for most people. NFL quarterbacks can do it though, though it's still not even easy for them.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLAOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFLaudacy.com

'I have no desire' to return to NFL, says former Packers receiver Jordy Nelson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers successfully orchestrated a reunion with trusted veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb. But fans shouldn't hold out hope of Jordy Nelson returning this season -- he's happily retired. "I'm done. I'm glad to be done, and glad for the 11 years I had," Nelson told...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 things to watch for the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will kick off their 2021 season with a road showdown versus the New Orleans Saints. Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the game is unexpected to be played in New Orleans, as the NFL continues to determine a location. Regardless of where the teams play, it will be Aaron Rodgers against Jameis Winston at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans biggest winners and losers from preseason finale

The Tennessee Titans have some tough decisions to make about this roster. Well, that was fun to watch. After two blowout wins in the first two preseason games, the Tennessee Titans were forced to deal with some adversity. They were the team that turned the ball over. They had to rally late. They did but ultimately fell in a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Super Bowl LVI Prediction

The 2021 NFL season is officially a week away, with the league’s season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for next Thursday night. With a new year just around the corner, the time for predictions is finally here. Mel Kiper Jr. is normally busy piecing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Davante Adams’ NFL Ranking

Through seven years as teammates with the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams have developed a mutually beneficial relationship. Whenever one of these players adds another accomplishment to their resume, you can bet the other will be one of the first to congratulate. After coming...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy