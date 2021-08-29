Cancel
Tribune Chronicle article helped solve local mystery

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Thank you for the article, “Buried Secrets,” in the Aug. 1 Tribune Chronicle. For me, it was an intriguing mystery solved. There was a yellow brick structure where the H.B. Turner Junior High School used to stand in Warren. My friends and I would often go to Packard Park to play, but we would never go and play near the “yellow brick” because it was “haunted.” It was haunted because someone had hung himself in it. The details were sketchy, but the suicide had to do with a servant that was in a “family way.”

