Warren, OH

Doctor reported decline in contagious diseases

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Warren was a healthier city than ever before, Dr. Geo. N. Simpson, city health officer, so indicated to the Board of Health in his report of contagious disease. As for typhoid fever, the city had from April 1 to Aug. 28 only three cases, the health officer reported. The previous year during the same period there were 21 cases. Those stricken were Mrs. Huffman, 215 Fourth St., Miss Martella, 616 Wood St., and Mrs. Smith, 925 Belle Ave.

www.tribtoday.com

