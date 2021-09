Immortals put up a spirited fight but were ultimately beaten 3-1 by first-seeded TSM in the lower bracket of the 2021 LCS Championship. LCS desk analyst Hai favored TSM in this series because they had superior talent at every individual position. And while that was the case before and during the series, TSM won this series because they played better as a unit and stuck to their identity in the face of any adversity Immortals threw their way. This was especially true in a game three in which Immorals blew the doors off the game early and could have put it away earlier if not for TSM being able to stem the bleeding temporarily in the mid game. They fought as a team better, their macro in the mid game was clean, and MVP-hopeful jungler Spica had seemingly no wasted moves across the map.