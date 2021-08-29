Recap | #HOUvMIN

IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERRE: Houston Dynamo may be in last place in the Western Conference, but that standing belies their tremendous homefield advantage. With MLS being a summer league and Houston having an average temperature north of 90°F and an average dew point of 72°F in July and August, it’s just a gross place to play for much of the season. To wit, the last time Houston made the playoffs in 2017, they won only a single road game while absolutely dominating at home with 12 wins, four draws and only one loss. Even in 2019, when they finished 10th in the Western Conference, they pulled 34 points at home — as many as the fifth place LA Galaxy that year. Simply put, even when the Dynamo are not great, they’re at least good at home. This season, 14 of their 19 points have come at home and they’ve needed them, because they and the Chicago Fire are the only two clubs who still have yet to win on the road. MNUFC, however, have yet to win at BBVA Stadium in six tries, setting up a game that might not be pivotal for the Loons’ season, but which carries more weight that it should given the two draws the team had the previous week. A positive result in Houston is hard to come by, and getting all three points this week before the international break would go a long way towards establishing Minnesota’s bona fides heading towards the playoffs.