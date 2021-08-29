Cancel
Recap | #HOUvMIN

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after a pair of disappointing games that saw Minnesota United up a man for 138 and only one goal and two points to show for it, the Loons flew south to face the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium — a venue where they had never won in MLS. Although they fell behind before the echoes of the opening whistle had even died out, the squad rallied behind a brace from forward Adrien Hunou to win 2-1, claim all three points and extend the Dynamo’s winless streak to 15 games.

