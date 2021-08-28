Small Business Spotlight podcast: How outsourcing can ease the workload

The love my daughter had for lip-gloss and the determination that I had to spread awareness for cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder that affects muscle tone posture and movement. my oldest son Tae and my husband’s son Jordan who both passed away due to complications of CP. Talyn my daughter was just 2 and her favorite word at the time was cute. She would put on my lip gloss from Victoria Secrets and say ooh mommy I am cute, you cute etc. So, we decided that we would start a lip-gloss line but change the c to a Q and we created “Qute Cosmetics by T&T” in 2014. In 2018 we dropped the T&T which stood for Tammy and Talyn. Our slogan became “Qute for a cause” and since starting we have raised funds and donated to organizations such as Stepping Stone of Ohio, Inclusion Club House in L.A, Our Children’s Story in GA just to name a few. Qute Cosmetics also donates to Their Voice of Greater Cincinnati whose mission is to uplift, inspire and support families affected by cerebral palsy.