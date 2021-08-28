Cancel
Small Business

Small Business Spotlight podcast: How outsourcing can ease the workload

By Jay Davis
Crain's Detroit Business
 7 days ago

On this month’s Small Business Spotlight podcast, Crain's small and emerging business reporter Jay Davis talks with Michigan HR Group founder Scott Trossen on the fine points of outsourcing. Trossen, who has more than two decades of experience in the field, talks about how it works and how it can help a business focus on what it's good at and grow.

