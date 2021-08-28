Report: Tottenham told to shell out £17m for La Liga midfield starlet

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of Barcelona’s third match of the season as the Blaugrana welcome Getafe for what promises to be a tough La Liga match. Barça have four points from their first two games and have showed some good signs as they begin a new era, and Getafe will provide another difficult test for Ronald Koeman’s men. This is the final match before the first international break of the season, and it should be a good one. LET’S LIVE BLOG!!!