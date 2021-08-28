Cancel
Report: Tottenham told to shell out £17m for La Liga midfield starlet

By Sourav Ghosh
tothelaneandback.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona reveal the price tag for Tottenham target Ilaix Moriba. According to Sky Sports (h/t Football.london), Barcelona are hoping to receive £17million for Tottenham target Ilaix Moriba. Spurs have been after the youngster for a while now and there is some confidence that an agreement can be reached within the deadline on Tuesday. Chelsea, RB Leipzig and Manchester City have also expressed interest.

