Arlene M. Keiter, 98, passed peacefully in her sleep at Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, PA on Sunday August 15, 2021, where she lived her final 3 ¾ years, in her Independent Living apartment, which she loved. Up to the age of 94, she lived, also independently, for 50 years in Hanover, York County. She was the loving wife of the late Charles I. Keiter, who passed away in 1998. They had 3 children, Judy (Jeffrey) Klunk, Lancaster, PA; Allen Keiter, Glenview, IL; and Dean Keiter, Hanover, PA. Two grandchildren, Blair Keiter, Kailua, Hawaii and Justin Klunk, Marietta, PA.