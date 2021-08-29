Kathryn "Kitty" Hogg Shumate, age 92, formerly of Lancaster, passed away at Garden Spot Village, New Holland, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. She was married for 54 years to the late Durphy E. Shumate. Kitty was born in Atglen on May 20, 1929, daughter of the late John W. and Sue Stirling Hogg. She was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church of Paradise for over 57 years, where she served as a Deacon. She graduated from Scott High School class of 1946 and attended Lancaster Business College. Kitty worked for Lukens Steel Company of Coatesville and later Willow Valley Retirement Community. She is survived by 2 children: Nancy, wife of Frank Smolar of Manheim, John, husband of Lorraine Woller Shumate of Concord, NC, 3 grandchildren: Lauren, wife of Jake Peterson of Sinking Spring, PA, Ross and Michael Shumate of Concord, NC, 3 great grandchildren: Cole, Cecily and Clay Peterson. She was preceded in death by a sister Betty Sue Payne.