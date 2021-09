Doris Louise Russell, 88, of Lancaster, went to join the party in heaven, or, more likely is sitting on the sidelines reading a book and observing, on August 18th, 2021 at 12:45 pm. We hope that her husband, John "Curly" Russell and her daughter, Stephanie Oster-Canouse were waiting to welcome her, along with her two sons-in-law, her two great grand babies, and so many other family members and loved ones we lost before her.