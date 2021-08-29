Joyce Ellerie Fink passed away peacefully at her Lancaster home on August 12, 2021, after a brief battle with Leukemia. She was surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born in York Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ellerie Haller. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Fink, with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage in May of this year. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a friend to many.