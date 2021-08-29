Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Lewis H. Hillard

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLew passed peacefully into God's eternal glory on Aug. 27, 2021 at the age of 91 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace. He was born Feb. 12, 1930, son of L. Henry and Elizabeth Ludwig Hillard of Cambridge, Lancaster County. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Kathryn "Kitty" Steller Hillard for over 70 years. Lew was an Educator, Builder, Civic and Business Leader. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover. He was a member of the United Methodist Men, a member and former teacher of the Adult International Sunday School class and a member of the Building Committee.

lancasteronline.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The United Methodist Men#The Building Committee#Upper Leacock High School#Marine Corps#Millersville University#The Leola Community Pool#Industrial Arts#Garden Spot High School#Boston Red Sox
