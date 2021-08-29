Lewis H. Hillard

Lew passed peacefully into God's eternal glory on Aug. 27, 2021 at the age of 91 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace. He was born Feb. 12, 1930, son of L. Henry and Elizabeth Ludwig Hillard of Cambridge, Lancaster County. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Kathryn "Kitty" Steller Hillard for over 70 years. Lew was an Educator, Builder, Civic and Business Leader. He was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover. He was a member of the United Methodist Men, a member and former teacher of the Adult International Sunday School class and a member of the Building Committee.