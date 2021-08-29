Charles Franklin Gray ("Chuck") the 3rd was born January 11, 1929 in Palmerton, PA. He was the son of Charles Franklin Gray Jr., a well-loved, generous entrepreneur with mixed ancestry and deep roots in Eastern Pennsylvania, and Florence Bobst, whose ancestors emigrated from Germany in the 1700's and eventually settled Lansford, Pa. He joined a 20-year-older brother, Harold, on the cusp of the Great Depression. Descendant of farmers, miners and entrepreneurs in the economic turbulence of the depression, Chuck spent his early years moving around frequently. He inherited his father's ingenuity; from raising Irish setters to managing a hotel to selling ice, his father Charles was adept at changing his work to meet the needs of the times. Equally adaptable and adventurous, young Chuck enjoyed a childhood of exploring the wilderness of Pennsylvania, picking huckleberries, spotting rattlers and once, perhaps, a panther. Despite many family and life challenges, he was a natural alchemist, and could always "turn lead into gold."