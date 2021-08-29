Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Marjorie Church Hopperstead Hoch

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mother began her final rest on August 1, 2021, just seven weeks shy of her 105th birthday. It was a peaceful transition at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA. Marjorie was born Sept. 24, 1916 to Walter D. and Maud C. Church in/and raised in Caledonia, IL. Years later she moved to Bridgeville, DE with her husband Sever Laverne Hopperstead and their three children. Vern, as he was called, died in 1957. After several years, she married dentist Dr. Linford F. Hoch and spent 16 years laughing and enjoying life together at Collins Pond, near Bridgeville. During that time, Marjorie retired from secretarial work at Woodbridge School District.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Obituaries
City
Bridgeville, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Retirement Community#Cooking#Knitting#Maud C Church#Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy