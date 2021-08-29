Marjorie Church Hopperstead Hoch

Our mother began her final rest on August 1, 2021, just seven weeks shy of her 105th birthday. It was a peaceful transition at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA. Marjorie was born Sept. 24, 1916 to Walter D. and Maud C. Church in/and raised in Caledonia, IL. Years later she moved to Bridgeville, DE with her husband Sever Laverne Hopperstead and their three children. Vern, as he was called, died in 1957. After several years, she married dentist Dr. Linford F. Hoch and spent 16 years laughing and enjoying life together at Collins Pond, near Bridgeville. During that time, Marjorie retired from secretarial work at Woodbridge School District.