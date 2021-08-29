Joan E. Masten CV Educator

The family of Joan E. Masten shares the sad news of her sudden passing on July 1, 2021, in her home at Woodcrest Villa. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The family is requesting all guests please wear a mask. Private burial to occur at the convenience of the family. 717-394-4097.