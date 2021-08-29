William "Bill" F. Smith, Sr.
William "Bill" F. Smith, Sr., 96, of Columbia passed away on August 25th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late William H. and Catherine Billet Smith and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Bill was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army as a WWII fighter pilot with the 31st Fighter Group in Italy, where he flew fifty combat missions in his P-51 Mustang, Weary Willie. Bill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, European Theater Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W Post 2435, the 11-11-11 Club, P-51 Mustang Association, 31st Fighter Group Officers Association, and the Lancaster Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.lancasteronline.com
