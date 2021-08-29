William "Bill" F. Smith, Sr., 96, of Columbia passed away on August 25th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late William H. and Catherine Billet Smith and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Bill was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army as a WWII fighter pilot with the 31st Fighter Group in Italy, where he flew fifty combat missions in his P-51 Mustang, Weary Willie. Bill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, European Theater Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W Post 2435, the 11-11-11 Club, P-51 Mustang Association, 31st Fighter Group Officers Association, and the Lancaster Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.