Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, PA

William "Bill" F. Smith, Sr.

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam "Bill" F. Smith, Sr., 96, of Columbia passed away on August 25th, 2021. He was born in Columbia to the late William H. and Catherine Billet Smith and was a lifelong resident of Columbia. Bill was a graduate of Columbia High School with the Class of 1943. He proudly served in the United States Army as a WWII fighter pilot with the 31st Fighter Group in Italy, where he flew fifty combat missions in his P-51 Mustang, Weary Willie. Bill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, European Theater Medal, and the Victory Medal. He was a lifetime member of V.F.W Post 2435, the 11-11-11 Club, P-51 Mustang Association, 31st Fighter Group Officers Association, and the Lancaster Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. Bill was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother who adored his family and treasured spending time with them.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stowe, PA
City
Columbia, PA
City
Conestoga, PA
City
Farmington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia High School#The United States Army#Air Medal#European Theater Medal#V F W Post 2435#Club#Mustang Association#Home#The Collings Foundation#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy