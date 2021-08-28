Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Pole, AK

Home For Sale: 3548 BLOSSUM COURT, North Pole, AK 99705 | CENTURY 21

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding Area: 1466 Sq. Ft. Nice three bedroom Home located between Eielson and Fort Wainwright with large master bedroom and suite. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and ample dining areal, Combined utility laundry area conveniently located near the back door with excess storage. Additional storage throughout the house including a potential pantry beside the kitchen. Heated Garage and a Fenced yard with small garden area. Neighborhood is conveniently located off main paved roads.

www.newsminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
North Pole, AK
Real Estate
City
North Pole, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Real Estate
State
Alaska State
City
Fairbanks, AK
North Pole, AK
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Century 21#Galbraith#Blossum Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy