Home For Sale: 3548 BLOSSUM COURT, North Pole, AK 99705 | CENTURY 21
Building Area: 1466 Sq. Ft. Nice three bedroom Home located between Eielson and Fort Wainwright with large master bedroom and suite. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen and ample dining areal, Combined utility laundry area conveniently located near the back door with excess storage. Additional storage throughout the house including a potential pantry beside the kitchen. Heated Garage and a Fenced yard with small garden area. Neighborhood is conveniently located off main paved roads.www.newsminer.com
