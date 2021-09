The UFC Vegas 35 bonuses have been released. The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. This fight saw a slow start although Giga landed a spinning back kick to the body then clipped him. Later in the round, Giga rocked Barboza. In the second round, Barboza started to let his hands go and was targeting the body with shots. Giga also started to slow down. The fight came to an end in the third round when Giga rocked him. Once on the ground, Giga went for a choke, but decided against it and let him up only to knock him right back down with strikes for the TKO win.